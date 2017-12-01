× Christkindlmarket Brings European Culture to Downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Christkindlmarket is making its way to Des Moines for the second year in a row.

The market is a German-inspired Christmas market filled with food, beverages, retail and activities.

People can taste bratwurst, candied nuts, authentic German food, Gluhwein (mulled-wine) and more.

The goal of the market is to educate and entertain the community by displaying a European-style culture.

In 2016, the market sold out of its $25 keepsake mug on its first day. This year the organization held a pre-sale. People can still purchase keepsake mugs at the event

2017 Christkindlmarket hours include:

December 1 st : 11 a.m.- 9p.m.

: 11 a.m.- 9p.m. December 2 nd :11 a.m.- 9p.m.

:11 a.m.- 9p.m. December 3rd: 11a.m. – 5p.m.

Christkindlmarket is located at downtown Cowles Commons. 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines.