Death of 4-Year-Old in Des Moines Appears to be Accidental, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of a child in Des Moines.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Place on a report of an unresponsive child. After they arrived, responders performed CPR on a four-year-old, who was later transported to Methodist Hospital.

Medical staff were not able to revive the child.

Investigators say the situation appears to have been an accident involving a dog collar. The child’s name has not yet been released.