Former Iowa Resident Arrested for Alleged Murder of Wife 19 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado -- A former Iowa resident is now charged with the murder of his wife, 19 years after she was found dead.

Michael Syperda, 52, was arrested on Thursday in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and charged with first degree murder. His former wife, Elizabeth Syperda, disappeared in July of 2000 in the town of Mount Pleasant. Family believed she was going to see Michael, from whom she was estranged, at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities say new information led to the arrest in the cold case.