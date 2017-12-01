× Investigation Underway in Death of Carroll 4-Year-Old

CARROLL, Iowa — Carroll police are investigating the death of a four-year-old.

First responders were called to a home on West 3rd Street just after 7 a.m. on Friday on a report of a boy not breathing. Paramedics say he was unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The child has now been identified Morris Wurok.

The death is currently considered suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd.