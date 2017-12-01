× Iowa State Professor Arrested During Class on Public Intoxication Charge

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State professor will not return to work Friday after he was led away in handcuffs during a lecture.

Thursday, police took Gordon Knight into custody and charged him with public intoxication.

The Iowa State Daily reports that officers received an anonymous call saying Knight was slurring his words during a 10:00 a.m. class.

Knight is a lecturer in philosophy and religion. This is his second public intoxication offense. He pleaded guilty to a first offense one year ago.

Provost Jonathon Wickert addressed the situation in an email sent out to students Thursday. In part it read, “we will be working closely with the Department of Public Safety, as well as the academic department and college, to gather the relevant facts and determine what additional disciplinary actions may be necessary.”