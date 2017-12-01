× Major Fire Engulfs Des Moines House

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a major fire on the city’s south side on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of Indianola Avenue just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, the entire building was in flames. At least nine firetrucks were called to the scene. Crews also shut down several roads in the area including Indianola and Hartford Avenues.

The home was vacant and no one was supposed to be inside. Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured.