IOWA -- On Friday night, a pair of metro suburbs will be getting into the holiday spirit with their annual holiday tree lighting ceremonies.

At 6 p.m., the city of Waukee will light its WinterFest tree, which will be followed by a two-hour celebration. The event is being held at Waukee's triangle district.

At 7 p.m., Ankeny will light its tree. This celebration, which will include a fireworks show, is taking place at the Ankeny Market & Pavilion.