Police Searching for Escaped Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man they say escaped a work release program.

David Jimenez, 21, failed to return to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility on Thursday night. He was admitted to the facility on October 11th and is convicted of willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Jimenez is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, weighing 147 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Jimenez’s location is asked to contact local police.