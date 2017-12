× Police Searching for Suspects in Friday Night Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for suspects in a stabbing.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday in the 3000 block of 1st Street. Police shut down the road as part of the investigation but are releasing few details.

Officers on the scene focused their investigation on a red truck dispatchers described as having blood inside.

The victim is hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center.