Salisbury House Hosts 21st Annual Holly and Ivy Home Tour

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Salisbury House is hosting its 21st Holly and Ivy Home Tour.

The tour includes the Salisbury House, Owl’s Head Historic District, Central Presbyterian Holiday Market and West End Architectural Salvage.

Cosmetic pioneer Carl Weeks and his family called the Salisbury House home for many years and Kit Curran, Executive Director of the Salisbury House, said this is best time to come and see the house.

“This is the best time to visit Salisbury House because it’s warm and inviting and decorated for Christmas it really invites everyone in,” Marketing and Guest Experience Manager Emily Milewsky said.

Curran said one of her favorite rooms is the main dining and entertaining room.

“This is one of my favorite rooms because this is where the Weeks used to entertain. And sitting next to me is a custom made piano. It was hand carved in the Tudor style, to fit the room, in England and then shipped across the ocean. Then Steinway and Sons built the insides of the piano. It’s said to have been played by guests of the Weeks’ home, like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington,” Curran said.

The Salisbury House also provided some information about the other homes on the tour:

Historic Owl’s Head Home Number One:

Built in 1905

Cornerstone of the Owl’s Head Historic District

Rumored to be favorite local hangout of musician Louis Armstrong

Historic Owl’s Head Home Number Two:

Built in 1907

One of Thomas M. Langan’s Homes, founder of the former Langan Paper Company

Tickets are available for purchase at Salisbury House: $20 for adults, $18 for Salisbury House members and $5 for children ages 6-12.

Santa will be there from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tour hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday - Sunday.