Story County Girl Battling Leukemia Gets Support From Deputies

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- A little girl battling a big illness is getting support from her dad and his friends.

Nora has leukemia. Her dad, Jeff Scott, is a Story County deputy. He and his fellow patrol deputies decided to show they support Nora by letting her shave their heads so they would match her.

The act of kindness is getting a lot of attention on Facebook, with the hashtags #NoraStrong and #NoOneFightsAlone. The post has been like more than 1,500 times and has been shared more than 400 times.