× Testimony Begins in First Degree Murder Trial of Nicole Finn

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial of Nicole Finn is now underway after a jury was seat late Thursday.

Opening statements were presented Friday morning in the trial of the West Des Moines woman accused of murdering her adopted daughter. Nicole Finn allegedly starved 16 year old Natalie Finn, and locked her in a bedroom with filthy conditions. Finn sat motionless in Polk County Judge Romano’s courtroom as prosecutors for the state said she knowingly harmed her daughter which resulted in death.

“She was 16 years old on 2015 around 8:00 p.m. Natalie’s body gave up the fight, it wasn’t cancer or a disease and wasn’t a suicide. She fought for months, her autopsy shows she had no fat on her body,” Bret Lucas Assistant Polk County Attorney said. They say that is clear evidence Natalie had been starved.

Among the first witnesses called to the stand were first responders who treated Natalie the day she went into cardiac arrest. Brian Voss, the Westcom dispatcher who took the initial 911 calls says there was not a 911 call until 15 minutes after Natalie went into cardiac arrest, which he calls a red flag.

The West Des Moines Police Officer who responded to the Finn home says, the kids were living in filth. The pictures used to show what these conditions were are graphic.

Prosecutors say they are trying to paint a picture for the jury about what happened on October 24th 2016 and the life Natalie lived while under the care of her adopted mother.