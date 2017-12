Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The 7th ranked Hawkeye wrestlers were on the verge of losing Friday before pulling off a crazy comeback against #15 Illinois. Iowa Trailed 17-9 with 2 matches left. Cash Wilcke got a sudden victory decision at 197 to make it 17-12.

Then at heavyweight Sam Stoll got Deuce Rachal on his back and got the fall for the walk-off win, 18-17.

Video courtesy of Hawkvision.