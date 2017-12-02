× Body Found in Floyd County Identified as Missing Man, Homicide Investigation Underway

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found near Charles City.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the body located near 290th Street and Shadow Avenue on Friday. This is approximately 10 miles south of Charles City and the same area in which law enforcement had asked for help locating 28-year-old Michael Johns.

An autopsy was completed on the body on Saturday, and it was positively identified as Johns. The cause of death has not yet been released, but the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating.