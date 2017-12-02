Des Moines Woman Claims Great Iowa Treasure Hunt Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has paid off for a Des Moines woman.

"The check came in Wednesday and it was $277 and I was surprised about that, it was really a blessing," said Elizabeth May.

May found out she was one of thousands of Des Moines residents owed a refund from the lawsuit over the city's illegal franchise fee. May and her husband typically deliver phone books in November and December for extra holiday cash. Health issues prevented it this year, leaving them worried about buying presents for their eight grandchildren.

May decided to check the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt after watching a Channel 13 report on the refunds last week.

"The important thing about Christmas is Christ and me going to church, and that will really help with gas for me going to church," May said.

Millions of dollars remain unclaimed. Check your eligibility at greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.