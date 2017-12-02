× Fatal Train, Vehicle Crash Being Investigated in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are investigating a car versus train crash that claimed two lives and left another person hospitalized.

The incident happened at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Friday at 260th and Zinnia Avenue in Nora Springs, Iowa.

A vehicle driven by James Blazier of Harvard, Illinois, was travelling northbound on Zinnia Ave. and a Canadian Pacific train was travelling westbound. The vehicle entered the train crossing, where it was struck by a single-engine train with no cars attached. The vehicle then rolled and came to a stop on its top.

James Blazier and Dixie Blazier, both 66, were killed in the collision. Another passenger, Glenda Mundis, 55, was injured.

The accident is still under investigation.