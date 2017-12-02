Gardening Tips: Christmas Tree Care

With so many Christmas tree options, how do you pick the perfect tree? Earl May's Mark Thoms has some suggestions on how to choose the right tree for your family and how to care for it in the home. Watering to tree placement is all vital to having a tree that makes it all the way to Christmas Day! Here are his tips.
