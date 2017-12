Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - It's been a struggle for the Iowa basketball to start the season, and it continued on Saturday. Iowa lost to Penn State in the Big Ten Opener, 77-73 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Tyler Cook led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, but Iowa never led the entire game.

The loss drops the Hawkeyes to 4-4 overall, they return to action Monday at Indiana.