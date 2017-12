Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Hunters were up bright and early on Saturday for the first day of Iowa's shotgun deer season.

The Iowa DNR says as many as 60,000 hunters are expected to take part. The sport supports more than just the people who are actually doing the hunting; the greater impact is how it financially supports the state.

Billions of dollars are spent nationally, and there are approximately 8,000-9,000 hunting-specific jobs in Iowa.

The first shotgun season runs through Wednesday.