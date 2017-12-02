Man Takes Late-Night Trip to Waffle House, Cooks Own Food After Finding Employee Asleep

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man made the best of a late-night trip to Waffle House and cooked food for himself after finding an employee sleeping on the job.

Alex Bowen told WIS-TV he couldn’t sleep and was hungry Thursday morning, so he went to the popular restaurant for a late-night snack. When he arrived, there were no other customers or employees in sight — so he walked outside to his car to search for signs of life.

When he walked back inside, Bowen noticed a single employee who was asleep.

After waiting a couple minutes, he jumped on the grill and started making his own food.

“Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles,” Bowen said. “When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out.”

Bowen documented the trip with pictures in a Facebook post.

Bowen stopped by the same Waffle House location Thursday afternoon and says the store isn’t very happy with his decision.

“[I] guess old Waffle House just gonna have to take the L on that one,” he told the station.

Bowen said he paid $5 for the melt when he returned.

According to a Waffle House spokesperson, the sleeping employee was suspended for a week.