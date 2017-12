Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sunday marks the end of an era for a popular metro business.

H.B. Leiserowitz Company will close its doors for good. The photography store has been a historical landmark in Des Moines for over a century, but can't compete with big chain stores that sell the same products.

The store will host an auction to get rid of whatever is left on Sunday. The event begins at noon.