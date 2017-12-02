× ‘Mr. Drake’ to be Remembered at Celebration of Life

DES MOINES, Iowa — A celebration of life is going to be held for one of Drake University’s most beloved figures.

Paul Morrison, also known as Mr. Drake, passed away on Thursday at the age of 100. He was a graduate of the class of 1939, but was best known for being the historian of all Bulldog athletics, having attended thousands of Drake athletics events.

Morrison’s celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 6th, at the Knapp Center. The gathering is open to the public and will be streamed live on the Drake University Facebook page. Click here to visit the page and learn more.