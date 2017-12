× UNI’s Season Ends in 2nd Round of FCS Playoffs

BROOKINS, SD – It was a rematch from early in the season, but this time South Dakota State comes out on top.

The Jackrabbits ended UNI’s season 37-22 on Saturday in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs.

UNI trailed 26-7 at the half and could never catch up.

The Panthers end the year 8-5.