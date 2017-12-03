× Bettendorf Police Help Kids With Holiday Shopping

QUAD CITIES — Kids in the Quad Cities are getting some help with their holiday shopping this year, all thanks to the Bettendorf Police Department.

On Sunday, kids with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program were paired up with Bettendorf officers. The group headed to Walmart to do some Christmas shopping. Each little was given $75 to buy gifts for their family members.

After the shopping trip, littles and their police mentors got together for pizza and gift wrapping.