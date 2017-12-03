Des Moines City Council to Vote on Future of Dico Inc. Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines city leaders will vote on a proposal to turn the Dico Inc. superfund site into a multi-million dollar police headquarters.

The site near Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. and Fleur Drive has sat empty for years. The land is contaminated due to chemical leaks from the manufacturing plant that used to be there. However, city leaders say the property is prime real estate for a new $160 million police station.

The current police headquaters is outdated and too small for the officers to do their work.

If approved at Monday's city council meeting, city leaders say work on the property could begin the by the end of year.