Experts Stress Importance of Knowing Rights in Wake of Sexual Harassment

IOWA -- Over the last several weeks, dozens of big names in Hollywood, the media, and politics have been accused of improper behavior toward women, but sexual abuse victim advocates say people not in high profile situations are just as much at risk.

Studies show one in three women is sexually harassed at work. Especially now, legal experts urge workplaces to review their sexual harassment policies. They also advise people who feel like they are being victimized to document exactly what's being said or done.

Drake University law professor Sally Frank says people should know their rights, as it could lead to strengthening their sexual harassment claim.

"Our recording laws are one party consent. If things are happening behind closed doors, somebody can bring their phone and turn their recording on when they go behind the closed door. As long as one of the people in the recording consent to the recording, they can do that," Frank said.

Claims that take place in the workplace should be brought to the boss and filed with the Attorney General's Office.