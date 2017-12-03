FaceOFF: Frost to Nebraska, College Playoff Decision, CyHawk Basketball, MSGA

Posted 11:53 pm, December 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00AM, December 4, 2017

DES MOINES - FaceOFF is the time to bounce around hot topics of the week including Scott Frost returning to Nebraska, Alabama over Ohio State for the College Football Playoff, and Making Sunday's Great Again.