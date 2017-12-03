I THINK: Hawkeyes and Cyclones Going Bowling, Fans Not Overly Thrilled with Destinations

Posted 11:59 pm, December 3, 2017, by

For the first time in 6 years, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are both going bowling in the same year.  Iowa is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl, ISU to the Liberty Bowl.  As Jon Sears says, fans aren't too thrilled with the destinations.