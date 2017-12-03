Iowa Football Teams Heading to Bowl Games
IOWA — The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have both made it to bowl games this season, and their locations have been announced.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa vs Boston College
December 27th at Yankee Stadium in NYC
4:15 pm on ESPN
The Hawks have lost five straight bowl games, and their last bowl win came in 2010 at the Insight Bowl. The team finished 7-5 this year.
Iowa State Cyclones
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs #20 Memphis
December 30th – 11:30 am on ABC
This will be the Cyclones’ first bowl trip in five years. The last bowl game they played was the Liberty Bowl, which they lost. ISU finished 7-5 this year in its second year under Matt Campbell.