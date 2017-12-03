× Iowa Football Teams Heading to Bowl Games

IOWA — The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have both made it to bowl games this season, and their locations have been announced.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa vs Boston College

December 27th at Yankee Stadium in NYC

4:15 pm on ESPN

The Hawks have lost five straight bowl games, and their last bowl win came in 2010 at the Insight Bowl. The team finished 7-5 this year.

Iowa State Cyclones

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State vs #20 Memphis

December 30th – 11:30 am on ABC

This will be the Cyclones’ first bowl trip in five years. The last bowl game they played was the Liberty Bowl, which they lost. ISU finished 7-5 this year in its second year under Matt Campbell.