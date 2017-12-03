One Car Flipped, Another Split in Two During Serious Saturday Night Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale police are investigating what led to a serious car crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hickman road and Country Club Boulevard around 6 p.m. One car was flipped on its top and officials say the impact caused one of the cars to split into two pieces.

When police arrived, both people involved in the crash were conscious and walking around, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Hickman Road was closed for several hours but has been reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.