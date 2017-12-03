The Insiders: December 3rd Edition, United Healthcare in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- And then there were two.

Iowa had three private companies overseeing Medicaid services to about 600,000 Iowans, but AmeriHealth, which had complained about losing tens of millions of dollars here, announced it was pulling out. That meant another switch for some of the lower income, senior, or disabled Iowans depending on Medicaid services.

United Healthcare Community Plan of Iowa is one of the two remaining companies that is still providing those services. The company's CEO, Kim Foltz, sat down with Political Director Dave Price to discuss the issue and what's next.