Ames Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

AMES, Iowa -- Ames police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store early Monday morning.

At 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Swift Stop located at 1118 S. Duff Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and orange pants. The man produced a handgun pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

There is no word as to how much money the suspect took.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ames police or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.