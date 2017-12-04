DSM Fire Department’s High Rank Could Save Residents Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines is getting high marks for its fire protection services, and it could end up saving the public some money.

Des Moines Fire Chief John Tekippe announced on Monday the National Insurance Services Office is giving Des Moines a ranking of 2 out of 10 on its fire protection scale. For the last 54 years, Des Moines had ranked as a 3.

The ratings are determined by reviews of fire department function and water infrastructure. Tekippe says insurance companies use the ratings to set insurance rates. This could mean home owner insurance rates could decrease soon for Des Moines residents.