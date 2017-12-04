× East Side Home Considered Total Loss After Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman’s home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire Monday.

Fire crews were called to 1708 E. 29th Street around 5:15 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived they saw flames showing from two sides of the home.

District Chief Amy Montgomery said one woman lives in the home and she was able to make it out safely. It doesn’t appear she suffered any injuries.

A pet was believed to have perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.