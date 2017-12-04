× Fatal Crash Shuts Down Highway 5

DES MOINES, Iowa – At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 5 Monday morning.

Crews were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to an area near the Highway 65/69 interchange on an accident involving a tanker truck.

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol have not released many details about the crash at this point, but they do confirm at least one person died.

Highway 5 between IA 28 and Highway 65/69 is currently blocked off in both directions of travel while emergency crews clear the scene.

The Iowa Department of Transportation recommends drivers avoid the area.