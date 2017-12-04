× Finn Murder Trial: Doctor Testifies About Teen’s Rapid Weight Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day two of Nicole Finn’s murder trial got underway Monday morning in Polk County.

The West Des Moines mother is accused of starving her 16-year-old adopted daughter Natalie Finn to death in October of 2016.

Dr. Carole Rodemyer testified Monday morning. She saw all three of Nicole Finn’s adopted children — including Natalie.

Medical records show a rapid weight loss of about 30 pounds from the last time Dr. Rodemyer saw Natalie in January of 2015, to the time of her death.

Dr. Rodemyer also said Nicole pushed for Natalie to be on birth control, saying it was for her own good.

Natalie Finn’s principal at Walnut Creek Alternative School Campus, also expressed concerns to the Department of Health and Human Services, in the months leading up to the teen’s death.