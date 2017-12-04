× Flu Expected to be Severe, Widespread This Season

IOWA — This year’s flu season is off to a fast–and early–start.

Right now, four states have widespread flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were none at this time last year.

Iowa is currently experiencing minimal activity, but doctors say they have noticed cases of the flu picking up “dramatically” in the last week. It seems the dominant strain this year will be H3N2, which is the more severe form of the flu.

Health experts say everyone should get a flu shot, especially adults over 50 years old.