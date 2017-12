Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARITON, Iowa -- Two juveniles are facing criminal charges for vandalizing a bike trail.

The Chariton Leader reports two 15-year-olds turned themselves in to police last week. They are accused of causing $10,000 in damage to newly-poured concrete on a nearby bike trail.

The teens are being charged in juvenile court with felony criminal mischief. Their names aren't being released.