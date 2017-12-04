× New Jersey Taking Sports Betting Case to Supreme Court

NEW JERSEY — Sports betting is at the center of a Supreme Court case as New Jersey fights to strike down the federal ban on the practice.

Right now, sports betting is only legal in four U.S. states. New Jersey voters approved a measure to legalize sports betting in 2011, but professional sports leagues and the NCAA challenged the law. They say it violates a 1992 federal law banning state sports betting.

New Jersey claims the government exceeded its authority by barring states from allowing sports gambling. A ruling is expected in June.

Experts believe sports betting is a $150 billion per year illegal industry.