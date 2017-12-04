New Voter ID Cards to Arrive Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- New voter ID cards will be arriving in the mail this week.

The new voter IDs are for Iowans who don't have a valid driver's license or non-driver's ID. The Iowa Secretary of State's office started mailing them out on Monday.

The cards are free, and approximately 123,000 Iowans will automatically receive one; this is about 6% of registered voters.

The first phase of the new law goes into effect next year. Anyone without an ID at the polls in 2018 will be asked to sign an oath to verify their identity. In 2019, everyone will be required to show an ID in order to vote. People without one at that time may use an attester or a provisional ballot.