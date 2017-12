× Northern Iowa Driver Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — A single-car accident in Floyd County has claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, a Ford Explorer driven by 21-year-old Tanner Walker of Postville was travelling northbound on Highway 18 at Waterbury Road. The vehicle drifted off the road and rolled into the median.

Walker was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the accident.

The incident is still under investigation.