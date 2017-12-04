× Racist Comments by Iowa Radio Announcer Go Viral

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Controversial commentary from a radio announcer at a high school basketball game in northern Iowa is going viral.

A video clip from a boys basketball game between Forest City High School and Eagle Grove High School was posted to Facebook Sunday night. It contains racist comments by an announcer and producer. The clip is from a longer online broadcast of the Nov. 28th game, with audio provided by KIOW-FM in Forest City.

According to KIMT the exchange in the clip is between Orin Harris and a producer. Harris is a longtime announcer for Forest City Athletics.

The two make several comments about the ethnicities of some of the Eagle Grove players, discussing the “Espanol people in Eagle Grove.”

Harris also says, “As (President) Trump would say, go back where they came from.”

KIOW issued a statement Monday about the incident. In it the station condemns the comments.

“These comments were deplorable, and the staff and management of KIOW in no way condones or supports these comments.”

The statement goes on to reveal the female employee in the recording has been fired and the male is suspended indefinitely.

