Senator Grassley Responds Following Backlash on Estate Tax Comments

IOWA -- Senator Charles Grassley now says his words in support of cutting the estate tax are being misinterpreted after he was attacked online over the weekend.

It all started with a quote from Grassley in the Des Moines Register. As an explanation about why the estate tax was so important, the senator said, "I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it's on booze or women or movies."

Grassley's words were interpreted by many as a suggestion that average Americans don't deserve tax breaks because they misspend money, while wealthy Americans save their money.

Twitter users have been responding to Grassley's remarks. One said, "Senator Chuck Grassley, I don't drink. I'm married. The last movie I went to was a year ago. I spend my money on food, clothing, and child care. Thanks for making assumptions about me and basically calling me a lazy, drunk who buys prostitutes. Signed, An Average American."

On Monday, Grassley told the Register his words are being taken out of context. However, he doesn't say he was misquoted.

He now says his opposition to the estate tax is because it is a double tax on someone's earnings, not because the wealthy deserve rewards for their spending habits.