Vigil Held for Victim of Fatal Highway 5 Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More information has been released about the accident that killed a metro teen on Monday morning.

According to family, Trevor Schwager was killed in a crash just before 8 a.m. on Highway 5. Schwager apparently lost control, crossed the median, and crashed into an oncoming truck.

Schwager was a varsity wrestler at Dowling Catholic High School. His brother posted on Twitter on Monday evening, saying, i'd just like to thank everyone who has supported my family and i through this hard time. so blessed to have many great people around & all of the love."

IA Wrestle also tweeted a photo of Trevor with the caption, "Our prayers are with you, your family, friends and teammates."

The Schwager family is holding a candlelight vigil in Clive on Monday night to remember Trevor.