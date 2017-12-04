Volunteers Package Thousands of Meals for Metro Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some metro students won't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Volunteers spent the afternoon packaging 24,000 meals for students at Harding Middle School. They will be assembled into kits that will feed five to six people.

Full Court Press donated the items and space at the Iowa Taproom to assemble the meals.

Most students at Harding qualify for free or reduced lunch. The food kits will be distributed to students who need the meals the most. The pilot program was started by The Outreach Program and the I Have a Dream Foundation, and they hope it grows in the coming years.