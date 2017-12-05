× City Council Approves Permit for ‘Dam to Dam’ Successor

DES MOINES, Iowa – A beloved metro race that had been set to end next year will live on with a new name – and a new force behind event.

Next year’s Dam to Dam half marathon had been scheduled to be the events’ last. Organizers said the hugely popular race was too much work to continue with an all-volunteer effort.

According to the Des Moines Register, RipRoar Events LLC will hold a race on the traditional Dam to Dam weekend of similar distance and with a similar route in 2019.

The Iowa Sports Foundation had been vying to take over Dam to Dam and claimed it was in talks with the race’s volunteer board to merge, but the city council felt more comfortable moving forward with RipRoar’s plans and issued a street permit to the company at Monday night’s meeting.

The company is also responsible for Des Moines’ Turkey Trot and Women’s Half-Marathon.

The founder of RipRoar Events, Michael Zimmerman, said the new race could be called Dam to Downtown.

The volunteer board for the original Dam to Dam race announced in September that it will discontinue the race after the 39th run in the summer of 2018.