City Council Eliminating Free Saturday Parking in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Free weekend parking will soon be a thing of the past in downtown Des Moines.

On Monday night, the city council agreed to a change in parking enforcement rules. They will require drivers to pay to park at all meters on Saturdays. The city hopes the change will discourage downtown employees and residents from taking up prime parking spots, forcing shoppers and tourists to hunt for spots.

The city will also decrease the cost of ramp parking.

The council has not yet decided when the changes will take effect.