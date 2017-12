Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Grand View wrestling program has established itself as THE program to beat in the NAIA. Vikings have won 6 national championships in a row.

This season GV returns 6 starters from last years title team, and they're once again the odds on favorite to win again.

Vikings preach about living the championship lifestyle, and they take EVERYTHING seriously. John Sears shows us their secret to success.