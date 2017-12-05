× Guilty Plea in Cedar Bridge Arson Case

WINTERSET, Iowa — One of the three teens accused of setting fire to a historic bridge in Madison County has pleaded guilty.

Alivia Bergmann pled guilty Monday to one count of second degree arson. A charge of second degree criminal mischief was dropped.

Bergmann will be seeking a deferred judgment at her May 7th sentencing.

As part of her plea agreement Bergmann is required to testify against the two other teens accused of burning the bridge as well as pay restitution.

Joel Davis and Alex Hoff are each charged with arson and criminal mischief as well.

Bergmann, Davis, and Hoff are accused of destroying the Cedar Bridge in Winterset in April of this year.

Davis is scheduled to go on trial in March of 2018. Hoff’s trial date has not been set. He is asking for his trial to be moved out of Madison County because of pre-trial publicity.