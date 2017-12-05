Insurance to be Paid for Fallen Rockwell City Officer’s Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa -- The family of a Rockwell City police officer who was killed in the line of duty will have health insurance coverage paid for by the local government.

Channel 13 first reported this story in August. Officer Jamie Buenting was killed while on duty in 2013. Rockwell City promised to continue paying insurance premiums for his wife Amanda and the couple's children for five years. However, the city never got that deal approved with Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, and the insurer says it would only provide three years of coverage to the Buentings.

The city council voted on Monday night to pay for the insurance of Amanda and her children for two more years. Amanda is now pushing for change at the state level to make sure children remained covered when a parent dies.